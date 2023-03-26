FSG reportedly considering Anfield plans which might surprise Liverpool fans for one reason

FSG could reportedly look to implement one future development at Anfield which would reduce the capacity of the stadium.

Liverpool’s home ground is set to become a 61,000-seater venue by the start of next season once the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand is completed, with the possibility of further work at the ground being carried out.

However, in what may come as a surprise to some fans, the club owners could be looking at plans which would result in fewer seats for supporters rather than more.

A joint report by Nick Harris and Alex Miller for The Daily Mail stated: “Liverpool may see the capacity of Anfield reduced if owners FSG decide to refurbish the famous stadium any further.

“The club is set to open an expanded Anfield Road End stand in time for next season, with the new £80m development taking Anfield’s capacity to 61,000 — the fourth largest in the Premier League.

“But it is understood FSG will look to improve the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, which has a current capacity of 12,000. And if they do — and no final decision has been made — then reconfiguring the areas in the lower tier to give fans more room, would actually see capacity drop.

“The owners are unlikely to completely rebuild the stand as they have done with the Anfield Road End or Main Stand, due to the close proximity of nearby housing.”

READ MORE: Danny Murphy thinks Klopp could repeat previous tactic to try and bring Bellingham to Liverpool

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold’s omission from latest England squad ‘wasn’t a big shock’, says Liverpool legend

At first, it may seem rather counterproductive for FSG to consider reducing the capacity at Anfield, given the constant surplus of demand over supply when it comes to supporters trying to get match tickets.

However, fans who regularly watch from the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand might understand why the club’s owners may choose to renovate that portion of the ground.

The lower section of the stand is currently the oldest at Liverpool’s home ground, with the least amount of legroom and a relative lack of facilities in comparison to other parts of the stadium.

Also, as the report points out, any thoughts of expanding the stand are nixed by the presence of residents in housing immediately behind it.

In any event, work on Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand isn’t likely to be enacted in the near future, certainly not while the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand is finalised.

While reducing the stadium’s capacity mightn’t seem the wisest idea to explore, this report at least suggests that FSG are continually looking to pour resources into making Liverpool’s home ground the best it can be.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!