(Video) Gerrard and Adam wind up Celtic fans with mercious taunting

Steven Gerrard and Charlie Adam don’t just share a Liverpool connection but also a Rangers one and so their reception from the Celtic fans inside Anfield for the legends game was less than friendly.

As the pair prepared to take a free-kick during the match and in front of the travelling supporters who had jeered them both all game, the duo took the opportunity to give some abuse back.

Our No.8 for the day was asking for more noise and more hate from the Scottish contingent in the Anfield Road End and they were quick to accept his demands.

This playful (yet certainly sincere) hatred between fans and players helped act as a prelude for the actions of the Scouser, after he scored his penalty.

You can watch Gerrard and Adam’s actions via @kzvsky on Twitter:

Gerrard za Rangersów jest tu nienawidzony. Adams podobnie. pic.twitter.com/wzIKIFIUqu — koza. (@kzvsky) March 25, 2023

