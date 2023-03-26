(Video) Gerrard and teammates pelted by bottles after celebrating goal in front of Celtic fans

Steven Gerrard was back in a red shirt yesterday featuring for a Liverpool legends side as they faced Celtic at Anfield.

The Scouser put the Merseysiders ahead with a sublime penalty in the first half and the ex-Rangers boss took it upon himself to celebrate rather emphatically in front of the travelling fans from Glasgow.

The game was played all for a good cause in the LFC Foundation but a small minority of supporters did what they could to ruin the occasion by launching bottles at our former No. 8 and his teammates as they celebrated at the Anfield Road end.

Thankfully it looks like none of the players were struck by any objects as they went on to win the game 2-0.

Check the incident below via @imanilfc on Twitter [@isaabbryantt – TikTok]: