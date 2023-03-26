(Video) “Sit down!” – Gerrard demands Celtic fans are removed from the Kop as he clashes with away supporters

Steven Gerrard is certainly not a fan favourite amongst Celtic supporters and he took exception to the abuse he was receiving, when it came from the away fans that were sat on the Kop.

For what is probably the first time in his life, our former captain walked over to take a corner in front of our famous stand and was clearly subjected to some abuse from the travelling Scots in front of him.

Cameras present could see that the Scouser said: “Sit down you w****r” to one person from Celtic Park, before clapping his own fans and then turning to a steward and playfully suggesting that the non-Liverpool fans should be removed from the Kop.

It was certainly a friendly game that had a bit more bite than we’re normally used to and our captain for the day was trying his best to ensure that his Rangers and red loyalties were on show.

You can watch Gerrard interacting with the Celtic fans on the Kop (from 2:24:26) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

