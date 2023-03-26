International boss shares positive three-word update on Liverpool ace ahead of Man City clash

Gareth Southgate has stated that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is ‘good to go’ for England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine this evening.

The Three Lions are at Wembley today as they aim to build on Thursday’s 2-1 win against European champions Italy, a match in which the Reds skipper did not feature due to an illness which also kept him out of the defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League the previous week.

However, the 32-year-old has resumed training ahead of his country’s upcoming fixture, and he’s been deemed fit to feature.

As per Liverpool Echo, Southgate said of Henderson: “He hadn’t trained a lot the previous week, he’d had an illness, which was the reason he missed Liverpool’s game the week before, so he was a little bit undercooked for that. But he’s good now. He’s good to go.”

Even if the Sunderland native isn’t selected to start for England this evening, his availability for the match offers a welcome boost to his club ahead of the trip to Manchester City next Saturday.

The skipper’s influence and leadership from the middle of the park could be pivotal to the Reds against the Premier League champions, who had scored 13 goals in their two most recent matches prior to the international break.

With Stefan Bajcetic ruled out for the rest of the season (LFC official website), Henderson may well be needed for almost every game over the next two months, particularly if other midfielders pull up injured during the forthcoming weeks.

Only five Liverpool players have featured in more Premier League games this season than the 32-year-old (WhoScored), which illustrates that he continues to be an important guiding hand from the midfield engine room at Anfield.

Southgate’s update on the Reds captain is very pleasing to hear ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash at the Etihad Stadium.

