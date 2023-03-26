(Video) Jamie Webster achieves lifetime dream as he performs at Anfield

Jamie Webster managed to achieve a bucket list moment as he performed inside a packed Anfield, ahead of the legends game with Celtic.

The Scouser went through several renditions of some of our most famous chants, whilst situated on a makeshift stage in the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

He’ll certainly still have aspirations of performing his own music there one day but what a special moment that must have been.

You can watch Webster singing ‘Fields of Anfield Road’ and ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

