(Video) Jamie Webster achieves lifetime dream as he performs at Anfield

Jamie Webster managed to achieve a bucket list moment as he performed inside a packed Anfield, ahead of the legends game with Celtic.
The Scouser went through several renditions of some of our most famous chants, whilst situated on a makeshift stage in the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.
He’ll certainly still have aspirations of performing his own music there one day but what a special moment that must have been.
You can watch Webster singing ‘Fields of Anfield Road’ and ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ via @empireofthekop on Twitter:
🎵 'Allez, Allez, Allez' 🎵 @JamieWebster94 #LFC pic.twitter.com/dLgs8IW6Ce
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 26, 2023
The superb @JamieWebster94 😍 pic.twitter.com/1Rx7QFlH4L
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 25, 2023
