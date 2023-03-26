(Video) Liverpool fans will love this exchange between Jude Bellingham and Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard was working as a pundit as England defeated Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley this evening and following the game Jude Bellingham joined the former Liverpool captain and his fellow pundits for a pitch side interview.

Our ex-No. 8 was full of compliments for the reported Reds target and Bellingham once again admitted that the Scouser was his ‘role model’ while he was growing up.

The Borussia Dortmund star, who impressed again as the Three Lions backed up Thursday night’s defeat of Italy with another three points, spoke about how the former Liverpool midfielder had the ability to single-handedly win games and was a player that really could do it all before explaining it was a ‘pleasure’ to even be stood next to him.

Gerrard returned the compliment by saying the Birmingham City Academy graduate is a lot further ahead than he was himself when he was 19-years of age and tipped him to continue his impressive development.

Just a couple of months ago the former Aston Villa and Rangers manager joked that he’d ‘fly to Dortmund’ himself to help the Reds secure Bellingham’s signature and it’s clear that there is a lot of mutual respect between the pair.

If the teenage sensation does opt for a move to Anfield next season then there’s no reason why he can’t enjoy as much success as the 42-year-old did in a red shirt.

Jurgen Klopp has made the Dortmund No. 22 his ‘priority’ transfer target and it’ll be interesting to see what happens come the summer.

Check a clip of the interview below via @petelad_lfc2021 (courtesy of Channel 4) on Twitter:

