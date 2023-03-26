(Photo) Liverpool supporter captures ‘breathtaking’ image from legends match at Anfield

There were plenty of wonderful sights to behold at Anfield at the Legends match between Liverpool and Celtic on Saturday, and among them was a magnificent photo captured by one person at the game.

The Reds’ selection defeated their Glasgow counterparts 2-0, with Steven Gerrard and Mark Gonzalez grabbing the goals on Merseyside.

Supporters of both clubs packed the venue for the fixture, which saw vital funds raised for very worthy charitable causes, and there was much to enjoy even aside from the result.

Jamie Webster realised his lifelong dream of playing at Anfield, while the visiting fans treated us to a buoyant Poznan routine.

Both sets of fans also came together to deliver a rousing rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone, during which one match-goer captured a stunning image.

Liverpool supporter @JenboLFC snapped the ‘breathtaking’ sight – as she justifiably described it – of the Kop in full voice as thousands of scarves were held aloft, with the roof of the stand and some of the city skyline visible in the background on a sun-kissed afternoon on Merseyside.

The mesmerising snapshot has gone viral on Twitter with more than 1,300 likes, and deservedly so given how brilliantly it was captured.

You can see the image below, courtesy of @JenboLFC on Twitter: