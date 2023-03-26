(Video) Liverpool and Celtic fans come together for a memorable rendition of YNWA

There aren’t many things better than hearing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ inside a packed Anfield but adding the Celtic fans on top of that, made it even more special.
Ahead of the legends game for the LFC Foundation, the whole stadium became a mosaic of scarves and it truly was a sight to behold.
Gakpo and Phillips mock Jota's FIFA skills
The travelling fans from Scotland were unbelievable with their passion and packed thousands of supporters around our stadium.
A true moment of solidarity as two brilliant fan bases came together.
