(Video) Liverpool and Celtic fans come together for a memorable rendition of YNWA

There aren’t many things better than hearing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ inside a packed Anfield but adding the Celtic fans on top of that, made it even more special.

Ahead of the legends game for the LFC Foundation, the whole stadium became a mosaic of scarves and it truly was a sight to behold.

The travelling fans from Scotland were unbelievable with their passion and packed thousands of supporters around our stadium.

A true moment of solidarity as two brilliant fan bases came together.

You can watch the YNWA via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

