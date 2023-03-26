‘One of their priorities’ – Liverpool have made 24-year-old PL star ‘aware of their interest’ ahead of potential summer move

Jurgen Klopp ‘really wants’ to make Mason Mount a Liverpool player and the 24-year-old is one of the Reds’ ‘priorities’ for the upcoming summer transfer window according to Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips.

Jude Bellingham is the name repeatedly being linked with a move to Anfield but with the Chelsea star out of contract next summer and there yet to be an agreement reached over a new deal, some Reds supporters may be growing confident that the Blues Academy graduate can be prized to Merseyside.

Phillips has now revealed that the Anfield outfit have made the Portsmouth-born talent ‘aware of their interest’.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Liverpool are the most interested club in trying to sign Mount. Klopp really wants him and they’ve kind of put him as one of their priorities going forward this summer if he’s available. They’ve made Mount aware of their interest. It’s not to say he’s keen on going there, but I think he could easily go there.”

Chelsea boss Graham Potter broke the silence surrounding Mount’s contract recently and the 47-year-old made it clear that negations certainly aren’t progressing smoothly.

With the Londoners spending over £600m on strengthening their squad already this season the England international has found that he’s no longer a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge.

There’s no doubt that he’s a talented player and he’s showed previously what he’s capable of. You can’t help but feel that Klopp could be the man to get the very best out of the dynamic midfielder to ensure that his career doesn’t reach a standstill.

You’d suspect that Todd Boehly would like to avoid selling to a huge rival but if it means they avoid the risk of losing him for free in just over 12 months then it’s a deal that the American may be willing to strike.

