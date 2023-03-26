Ex-PL defender tells Liverpool they have ‘one of the best’ players in the world in his position

Gary Cahill has heaped huge praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The former Chelsea defender was picking a five-a-side team made up from players he’s faced during his career and he couldn’t help but select the Dutchman.

The 37-year-old was a quality player himself but he was keen to explain that our No. 4 ‘has all of the attributes’ required to be a ‘top player in European football’.

“So, it’s Van Dijk for me,” Cahill told The Lad Bible’s YouTube channel (via The Boot Room). “He’s a massive player I remember playing against him early on in his career when he was at Southampton and he was almost learning his way there, he got his move to Liverpool and the rest just speaks for itself, he’s obviously one of the best centre-backs in the world I think.

“He seems a big character, big strong, aggressive, he can play, he has all of the attributes you need to be a top player in European football, not just in the Premier League.”

The Netherlands captain has received his fair share of critics this season with him struggling for form and spending time sidelined through injury but we still believe he’s one of the best defenders in the world.

It’s clear that Jurgen Klopp’s side are much weaker when he’s not in the starting XI and we look at our best when he’s partnered by Ibou Konate.

The Reds have been linked with a number of central defenders recently, most notably RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol, and it’ll be interesting to see if we look to add reinforcements in the area come the summer.

Van Dijk still has a lot to give in a red shirt, however, and it’s nice to see a former professional speaking so highly about the 31-year-old.

