Liverpool ‘have sent scouts’ to watch 28-year-old set-piece specialist; could cost just £40m this summer – report

Liverpool have ‘sent scouts’ to watch Southampton star James Ward-Prowse ahead of a potential move for the midfielder this summer, that’s according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old, who has scored nine goals and registered three assists this season (across all competitions) for the Premier League’s bottom club, is under contract with the south coast outfit until the summer of 2026 but may look for a move away if they’re relegated to the Championship.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his options in the middle of the park and the Saints skipper would bring real quality and experience to the squad while not needing to break the bank to secure his signature.

The report adds that if Ruben Selles’ side do go down then Ward-Prowse will be available for £40m and that both Newcastle and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the England international.

The dynamic midfielder is well-known for his quality from set-pieces and so far during his career he’s netted 17 free-kicks, just one short of the current record set by David Beckham.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola previously labelled the Portsmouth-born star as the best free-kick taker he’s ever seen (in comments relayed by GOAL).

Klopp’s ‘priority’ this summer is the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and alongside the teenager, Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Mason Mount, Ruben Neves and Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

But if the opportunity does arise to sign the Southampton No. 8 then it’s one that we should take full advantage of.

Some may suggest that he’s not the calibre of player that we need at this moment in time as we attempt to undergo a rebuild at the club but we’ve already seen what our German tactician can do with players from relegated clubs – for example Andy Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri.

