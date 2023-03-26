Luis Garcia rants at Celtic players after overzealous challenges in charity game

Liverpool and Celtic legends met at Anfield for a friendly game to raise money for charity but with missiles being thrown at Steven Gerrard and several players having to exit the game through injury, Luis Garcia had to share his thoughts.

Taking to his Twitter account after the game, the Spaniard wrote: ‘I love those friendly games, Once you retire…it’s just for fun, they said !! #Legendsgamesarenotfriendlyanymore’.

Salif Diao and Bjørn Tore Kvarme were both subbed off in the early stages of the match through injury and several others looked to be nursing knocks at the end of the game, something which corroborates with the picture and post uploaded by our former No.10.

The 44-year-old was clearly not happy with Stiliyan Petrov’s challenge, and the image shows that he was right to feel that way, and it does certainly go against the spirit of the occasion.

The Rangers connection to Steven Gerrard, Charlie Adam and Gary McAllister meant that it was always going to be a pantomime atmosphere from the many thousands of travelling fans.

However, a small number of idiots decided to throw things at our captain after he scored and returned some of the ‘banter’ that was coming his way.

To partner that with on-field incidents that clearly upset our players, it’s probably safe to assume that we won’t be welcoming The Hoops back anytime soon.

I love those friendly games, Once you retire…it's just for fun, they said !!#Legendsgamesarenotfriendlyanymore pic.twitter.com/aSioKzBoHu — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) March 26, 2023

