‘Liverpool’s interest is very genuine’: Journalist makes exciting claim over ‘superb’ Reds target

Liverpool have a ‘very genuine’ interest in Mason Mount and have been labelled ‘one to watch’ in pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs, who was discussing the 24-year-old’s future amid speculation over a possible move from Stamford Bridge, where his current contract ends in 15 months’ time.

As per Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside, the Reds have been linked with the England international amid doubts as to whether he’ll remain with the west London club for the long run.

A report from Football Insider claimed that Liverpool fancy their chances of striking a £50m deal for Mount, with the CBS Sports journalist believing such an amount could represent a ‘bargain’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In a piece for TEAMtalk on Sunday, Jacobs wrote: “Liverpool’s interest is very genuine, and Mount is exactly the kind of player that fits their profile.

“And for the price that he will be available at if he doesn’t sign with Chelsea, that will be deemed to be a bargain. That is why Liverpool are one to watch over the coming months.”

The reporter added that Manchester United are also admirers of the player, but not to the same extent as the Merseyside club.

In addition to the 24-year-old being a player who seemingly fits the profile of what the Reds are seeking, he’s also believed to be eager to play under Klopp at Anfield (Football Insider).

That apparent mutual interest could make the Blues maestro very attainable for FSG if they seriously pursue him, with United reportedly seeing other positions as higher priority in the summer transfer window (TEAMtalk).

A fee of £50m wouldn’t seem excessive for an England international with ample Premier League and Champions League experience, having won the latter competition in 2021. He’s also racked up 70 goal contributions in 192 games for his club, a very respectable return (Transfermarkt).

He also comes with an endorsement from one of the world’s leading players, with Kylian Mbappe previously dubbing him ‘a superb player’ (France Football, via GFFN).

The longer it appears as if Mount could depart Chelsea in the summer, the harder Liverpool should fight to bring in someone who looks readily available, would be open to the move and would add attacking impetus to our midfield.

