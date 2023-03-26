(Video) Gary McAllister on the ‘millisecond’ decision he had to make before legends game

Liverpool supporters were treated to the return of so many heroes and legends at Anfield, as a host of former Reds returned to wear the famous shirt again – with Gary McAllister being one of them.

Speaking alongside Steven Gerrard after the game, the Scot was asked how it felt to play in the 2-0 victory over Celtic.

The 58-year-old said: “I’m the same as Steven, any time you get a chance to come and play here on this pitch – it takes all of a millisecond to say yes but then when you know what the cause is for, it makes it even more greater”.

There won’t be many who would turn down to chance to play in our famous stadium and it’s great to see how much it still means to one of our treble heroes.

You can watch Gerrard and McAllister talking (from 3:05:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

