Journalist spots one thing Liverpool star Andy Robertson did during Scotland’s win on Saturday

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was spotted having a word with the refereeing team at half-time during Scotland’s 3-0 win over Cyprus on Saturday.

Steve Clarke’s side got their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to an ideal start with victory at Hampden Park, even if it needed a late Scott McTominay double to make sure of the points.

The Reds left-back captained his country on his 59th cap yesterday, and away from the TV cameras, one journalist who was at the match picked up on the 29-year-old’s actions at the interval.

Football Scotland‘s Aidan Scott compiled a series of snippets that viewers may have missed from the game, including Robertson speaking with referee Duje Strukan and his officiating team as the players made their way to the dressing rooms at half-time.

The reporter wrote: “It’s not clear what issue the captain wanted to raise with the Croatian official. Though the penalty shout for the tackle on Che Adams shortly before half-time may have been on his mind.”

Like Scott outlines, we can only speculate as to what the 29-year-old said to the officials at the end of the first half yesterday.

However, as the journalist suggested, it may well have been to do with that possibly penalty shout on Adams, with the Southampton striker hobbling off the pitch early in the second half. That may have been linked with the aforementioned tackle which could’ve resulted in a penalty for Clarke’s side.

As Scotland captain, Robertson has every right to have discussions with referees in a respectful manner, and nothing from the Football Scotland article suggested that the Liverpool defender was angrily remonstrating with the Croatian officiating team.

