Alexander-Arnold’s omission from latest England squad ‘wasn’t a big shock’, says Liverpool legend

Phil Thompson has admitted he’s ‘not really surprised’ at Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his latest England squad.

The Scouser, who went to the Qatar World Cup with the Three Lions back in December, has struggled for form at club level this season.

“I’m not really surprised about Trent being omitted from the squad,” Thompson told the Daily Star. “Reece James was fit, along with Kieran Trippier.

“James had returned back from a long-term injury and Trippier is coming back into a bit of form. Trent hasn’t been great since the World Cup – his absence wasn’t a big shock really.”

Arsenal’s Ben White, meanwhile, has been a solid performer for Mikel Arteta’s side this term and his displays have helped the Gunners to a eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League at the moment.

He too was omitted from Southgate’s latest squad, however, with Thompson admitting that decision did leave him somewhat bemused.

“It is a strange one,” added the ex-Red. “I don’t know what has happened, but he’s had a fantastic season for Arsenal.

“White is a great player and he’s been part of that wonderful run that they’ve been on. That decision was a little bit more of a surprise but maybe there’s more to come.”

Many of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have struggled for consistency this season and Alexander-Arnold’s defensive performances in particular have been criticised regularly.

Some Liverpool supporters would like to see the Academy graduate trialled in a midfield role, but so far that is an idea that our German tactician seems to oppose.

Southgate did play the 24-year-old in the middle of the park during an England game two years ago – but the experiment only lasted 45 minutes before he was returned to his usual spot at right back.

His future may certainly lie in midfield but for now he just needs to keep working hard and hopefully be involved in the next England squad in June.

