Three PL clubs want to sign ‘fantastic’ Liverpool star set to leave this summer – report

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to leave Liverpool as a free agent in the summer, three Premier League clubs are now interested in his signature, that’s according to the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Reds from Arsenal back in 2017, is attracting interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton.

The Seagulls did want to sign our No. 15 in January but weren’t willing to pay a fee for his services when he will be available for free in a few months’ time.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, meanwhile, may feel that the quality and experience that the former Southampton youngster would bring to his side would help ensure they remain in and around the Premier League’s top six for the foreseeable future.

The 35-cap England international has struggled with injuries throughout his time on Merseyside but did become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s side during the 2017/18 campaign when the Reds reached the Champions League final in Kiev only to lose 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a serious knee injury during the semi-final defeat of Roma and his energy and thrust in the middle of the park was sorely missed during the defeat to the La Liga outfit.

The Portsmouth-born star, who has previously been labelled as ‘fantastic’ by Rio Ferdinand (in comments relayed by the Metro), is the right side of 30 and will feel like he still has a lot to give in the Premier League.

He can look back on his time spent at Liverpool very positively, though, having helped the club win every major trophy possible and we wish him all the very best for the future.

