22-year-old receives surgery and is major doubt for Liverpool’s clash with Man City

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to lock horns in what is likely to be another hotly anticipated match but one man appears to have already been ruled out of featuring, after undergoing surgery on an issue that arose during the international break.

As The Times reported about Phil Foden: ‘The attacker complained of feeling unwell after training with Gareth Southgate’s squad on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur’s HQ and was subsequently treated by doctors. Foden had surgery on Sunday and is now recovering’.

It has transpired that the 22-year-old has had his appendix removed and so it’s likely that the meeting at the Etihad Stadium will come too soon for his comeback to competitive action.

READ MORE: (Video) Drone update of the Anfield Road End as first seats are installed on the new stand

The No.47 is an important member of Pep Guardiola’s squad and so this could certainly be seen as a boost for the Reds, if we see our opponents without an influential attacking force within their side.

However, due to the immense spending power of the Citizens, there are still a host of able alternatives for the Spaniard to use against us in what is likely to be an important Premier League clash.

Jurgen Klopp will also be waiting on the fitness of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo who were both withdrawn from their respective international teams in the past week, as well as hoping for Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara to return to first-team action.

Fingers crossed we can get the three points in Manchester, regardless of which teams are on show for either side.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!