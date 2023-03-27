29-year-old linked with three PL sides ahead of Liverpool departure this summer – report

There will be a lot of attention on the fact that Liverpool are expected to complete several incoming transfers this summer but supporters will also be keeping half an eye on the departures of several others and where they may end up.

As reported by the Mail (via BBC Sport): ‘Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season’.

With it seeming increasingly unlikely that the Reds are going to offer our No.15 a new deal, it’s not surprising to see that he’s being linked with a host of new clubs – as he begins to take his pick of potential suitors.

The 29-year-old has had a long and successful career at the top of English football and has shown in his fleeting chances under Jurgen Klopp in the past couple of seasons, that he certainly still has the quality to play in the Premier League.

There’s been a myth created that he is always injured, when his hamstring injury at the start of the campaign was the first time since December 2020 that he had been out of the squad through fitness issues.

With a track record of playing for big clubs and winning huge trophies, as well as a desire to prove us wrong on the amount of game time he’s been given and his much better injury record than anyone gives the midfielder credit for – this next move is a big one.

Wherever the former Arsenal man ends up, he’ll go with the blessing of our fans and the well wishes of everyone at Anfield.

