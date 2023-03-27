‘City always play these games’ – John Aldridge has one warning for Liverpool amid Haaland doubts

John Aldridge has played down the recent injury to Erling Haaland, suggesting that Manchester City could be indulging in mind games ahead of their match against Liverpool on Saturday.

The 22-year-old pulled out of the Norway squad last week due to a groin issue, with his father saying that the lethal marksman is ‘touch and go’ for the weekend’s fixture (TV2 Sport, via The Times).

While the Norwegian might recover in time for the Etihad Stadium clash, Phil Foden is definitely out after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix (via Manchester Evening News).

Despite these body blows, however, Aldridge has warned Liverpool not to fall into the trap of thinking that their task might be easier if Haaland doesn’t make it in time for Saturday.

The former Reds striker wrote in his latest Liverpool Echo column: “Foden will be a big miss for them but, as for Haaland, City always play these games when they play against Liverpool so it would be no surprise to [see] him starting at the weekend.

“It is not much use us worrying about who will be starting for them regardless, for Guardiola has quality players at his disposal all over the pitch. All we can do is go out there and win our battles, which will give us a good chance of coming away with something.”

READ MORE: (Video) Naby Keita strikes early to give Guinea the lead in AFCON qualifier

READ MORE: Pundit launches unwarranted personal jibe at Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk in scathing attack

Aldridge is right to entertain the possibility of Haaland recovering in time for Saturday, especially given Pete O’Rourke’s assertion that the Norwegian was sent back to Manchester as a precaution and that he’ll likely start (as per GIVEMESPORT).

Also, as the 64-year-old pointed out, even if the Scandinavian predator isn’t in the City team next weekend, Pep Guardiola isn’t exactly stuck for potent attacking options.

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez are two obvious threats, with the pair boasting 12 goals each in all competitions so far this season.

That’s before we mention the likes of midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan, who have a combined 14 goals in the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

Irrespective of Haaland’s fate between now and Saturday, Liverpool can expect a tough test against Man City’s abundance of riches in the final third.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!