Chelsea look to hijack Liverpool’s pursuit of ‘wonderkid’ ahead of summer of negotiating – report

Liverpool and Chelsea look set to enter some negotiating battles this summer, with reported interest in Jude Bellingham from both clubs, a possible transfer of Mason Mount to the Reds and now a third player is involved.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Chelsea are working on beating Liverpool to the signing of wonderkid Mason Melia after submitting multiple bids’.

It’s already been claimed that we have a ‘strong interest’ in Mason Melia and now it looks like we may have to show how strong this is, if the Stamford Bridge club are already making bids for the player’s services.

READ MORE: 29-year-old linked with three PL sides ahead of Liverpool departure this summer – report

The 15-year-old has attracted the attention of many top clubs after starring for his current team St Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland, becoming both their youngest ever player and goal scorer.

Landing the Irishman could be a major coup for the coming years but as his reputation grows, so will the list of suitors and thus the eventual final transfer fee to secure his services.

If there’s one thing that we know about Chelsea, it’s that they’re not afraid of using their financial might when it comes to transfers and Todd Boehly certainly isn’t afraid of bolstering his squad size.

The teenager’s current club, his agent and his family will have a big decision to make, as everyone will be trying to ensure that the correct next step is taken on the patch to trying to realise this clear potential he has.

Whether that ends up being displayed at Anfield or not, it’s certainly a name for the future.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!