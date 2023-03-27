(Video) Drone update of the Anfield Road End as first seats are installed on the new stand

Liverpool supporters will be eagerly awaiting the opening of the new Anfield Road End stand at the start of next season and now the first seats have been installed, there’s been a new updated video on the progress.

Thanks to YouTuber Mister Drone UK, the building work can be seen to be rather advanced and it’s great to see that everything looks to be on track.

READ MORE: (Image) Gerrard sends Bellingham five-word response to online interaction

The first seats were placed as part of an opportunity for a local school to be able to say they were the first to sit in the stadium and so we won’t expect to see any more installed soon.

Thanks to videos like these, it’s great to watch the stand take shape in real time.

You can watch the video of the drone footage via Mister Drone UK on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!