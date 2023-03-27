Liverpool given potential pre-Man City lift over ‘world class’ star after coach’s update

Liverpool have been given a potential boost ahead of Saturday’s clash against Manchester City regarding one player.

Cody Gakpo missed Netherlands’ 4-0 thrashing against France last Friday due to an illness which also affected several of his teammates (Liverpool Echo).

However, the 23-year-old could be in line to return for the Oranje’s second Euro 2024 qualifier tonight as they face Gibraltar, having since resumed training.

Their head coach Ronald Koeman told AD (via Liverpool Echo): “We’ll decide in the hours before the match how Cody is feeling.”

If indeed Gakpo is well enough to feature for his country tonight, that should duly quell any fears over him possibly missing the weekend trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Even if he doesn’t quite make it for the Gibraltar game, that Koeman’s raising the possibility of him playing offers hope to Liverpool that the forward will be available for the Man City clash in five days’ time.

The 60-year-old’s update will come as music to the ears of Jurgen Klopp ahead of that pivotal fixture, with the Dutchman already making a telling impact against Manchester opposition in a Reds shirt.

He scored twice against United in the 7-0 drubbing earlier this month, with Jamie Carragher gushing over Gakpo’s ‘world class’ finish for this second goal that evening (via Sky Sports).

With Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez both targeting returns for Saturday but not guaranteed to feature (as per Liverpool Echo), the Dutch forward could well be needed for the Etihad clash.

