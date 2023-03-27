(Image) Gerrard sends Bellingham five-word response to online interaction

It seems Steven Gerrard is as smitten with Jude Bellingham as every other Liverpool fan and now he’s followed Jordan Henderson in sending a message to the 19-year-old on Instagram.

With the Borussia Dortmund man first posting an image of himself and our former captain to his own social media, the 42-year-old replied by reposting the story and writing: ‘Congrats on a great week’.

It was clear from their chat on Channel 4 that the pair have a lot of respect for each other and the interaction between them is positive in terms of a potential transfer to Anfield.

Whether he does eventually make the move to Merseyside or not, it’s great to see that two top players have a lot of time for each other.

