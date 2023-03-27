(Image) Henderson continues his public courtship of ‘Liverpool’s number one target’ this summer

Liverpool fans would have been disappointed to see that Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn’t selected in the current England squad, not because of our desire to see him play for his nation but because we wanted him to have a word in Jude Bellingham’s ear – thankfully we still have Jordan Henderson.

Our captain has continued his very public courtship of the Borussia Dortmund star and ensured to upload another image alongside him, after their side’s 2-0 victory over Ukraine.

READ MORE: Luis Garcia rants at Celtic players after overzealous challenges in charity game

With Florian Plettenberg declaring that the 19-year-old midfielder is our ‘number one target’ for the proposed summer rebuild of our midfield, to see him star alongside our No.14 is certainly something positive.

It’s normal to see international teammates pose for pictures together but there’s no way that the Sunderland-born skipper doesn’t know that anything like this being uploaded is only going to send many of our fans into an overdrive of excitement.

You can view the image of Henderson and Bellingham via @jhenderson on Instagram:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!