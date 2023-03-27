(Video) John Aldridge hilariously relives his legends fall at Anfield with Ian Rush

There comes a day when retired players have to retire from the legends charity matches too and, when explaining why he wasn’t taking part against Celtic, one video clip of John Aldridge helped explain why he’s no longer participating.

When Bayern Munich legends came to Anfield in 2018, our former forward was a second-half substitute and was part of one of the most comical moments of these fixtures.

The Scouser twice hilariously fell to the floor and during the post match discussions on LFC TV, Chelcee Grimes was quick to remind the former Tranmere boss about the moment.

The 64-year-old took it well though and it’s safe to say he’s accepted that his feet no longer produce the magic that they used to at his pomp.

You can watch Aldridge and Rush reflect on the Bayern Munich game (from 3:12:34) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

