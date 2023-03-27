(Video) Jordan Henderson provides England assist for fabulous Saka goal

Although international breaks are normally periods when our supporters can do little but cross our fingers and pray for no injuries, it’s always nice to see our lads doing well and especially recording goals or assists – like Jordan Henderson did for England.

The 32-year-old’s pass to Bukayo Saka was certainly not the part of the goal that people will remember best but our skipper could be first heard bellowing for the ball from Harry Kane.

The Sunderland-born midfielder then provided a simple pass to the Arsenal man, who went on to score a brilliant goal at Wembley.

An assist on the pitch and if his off-field actions are anything to go by – perhaps an assist off it will be coming his way as well!

You can watch the Henderson pass and Saka goal via @C4Sport on Twitter:

