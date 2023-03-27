(Video) Jota features in emphatic Portugal victory in UEFA Euro qualifier

With the year anniversary of Diogo Jota’s last goal for the Reds fast approaching, the forward would have been hoping for the opportunity to get himself on the international scoresheet during the current break from domestic football.

With Portugal comfortably dismantling Luxembourg 6-0 in a UEFA Euro qualifier, it could have been the perfect chance for our No.20 to do so but he was only handed three minutes on the pitch by new boss Roberto Martinez.

Replacing Fulham star and reported transfer target Joao Palhinha, the 26-year-old was an unused sub in his nation’s first match of the week against Liechtenstein too – perhaps suggesting that he’s not in favour with his new manager yet.

With two big scorelines recorded, it could have been the perfect confidence boost that the forward needed but now we’ll have to hope he can do this himself and starting with Manchester City at the Etihad – the location of his last finish for the Reds 50 weeks ago.

You can watch the highlights of the Portugal victory via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

