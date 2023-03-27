(Image) Jude Bellingham sends three-word message to Man City star after England win

Jude Bellingham has been the subject of heavy speculation over his future ever since he first pulled on the famous black and yellow shirt of Borussia Dortmund.

As one can imagine, it’s not entirely unsurprising that members of his potential summer suitors have already made attempts to steal a march on their rivals by making the most of their international connection – Jack Grealish being a case in point alongside the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.

The former Birmingham City prodigy gave no indication of where his heart lies, however, in response to the flirtations of the Manchester City star, mirroring his Instagram message of ‘Come to City xx’, following England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine, with ‘come to dortmund x’.

There’ll be plenty keen to overly dissect that latest comment but we should take it to mean what it says on the tin; a bit of playful banter between two teammates who share a national side.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Jack Grealish’s Instagram account: