Transfer journo confirms Liverpool player’s future no longer just in the club’s hands – report

Caoimhin Kelleher is set for a crossroads come the end of the campaign as he weighs up the best decision for his future.

Commenting on the Irishman for GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones has now claimed that Liverpool no longer have total control over the situation and that the player is due for a ‘big decision’.

“As far as I understand, his intent was always to weigh things up at the end of the season and carefully consider his next move,” the reporter told GIVEMESPORT (via the Transfer Tavern). “Maybe that would be a loan. I don’t think this is just in Liverpool’s hands. I think Kelleher himself has to make a big decision.”

The former Ringmahon Rangers shotstopper has made a name for himself over the years as an extremely reliable and unflappable No.2 to Alisson Becker, most notably featuring in the Champions League and cup finals.

Whilst a loan move would have benefits for the individual, not to mention the club as far as boosting his value is concerned, it’s hard to imagine Kelleher committing to another year of being second-best at Anfield.

Though undoubtedly still young for a goalkeeper at 24 years of age, we could completely understand the League Cup winner being keen to make a name for himself elsewhere.

If any clubs have been paying close attention to his exploits in recent years, our No.2 will have no shortage of suitors in England and beyond.

