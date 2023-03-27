Liverpool dispatch scouts to watch ‘superstar’ PL teen; averaging goal contribution every 86 minutes – report

Liverpool are reportedly scouting Brighton’s up and coming star Evan Ferguson amid a breakout season at the Amex stadium.

The youngster enjoyed a handful of senior appearances in the prior campaign, though has enjoyed considerably more minutes following Roberto de Zerbi’s arrival on the South Coast, finding the net on six occasions in 16 senior appearances across the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League.

That being said, the report in question, originating from 90min, states that the ‘superstar’ (described as such by ex-Red Danny Murphy on the BBC, via the Irish Mirror) starlet is far from being unhappy with his lot at the Seagulls and the club itself is understood to be keen on the prospect of extending his stay.

Rather remarkably, however, the forward is averaging a goal every 122.85 minutes (from 860 senior minutes) and a goal contribution every 86 minutes.

Though the forward line is far from being an area we should be seriously considering strengthening, the set-in-stone exit of Bobby Firmino at the end of the season could inspire some interesting conversations.

We’d expect the bulk of funds to be committed to renovating the middle of the park with the rest diverted to the backline ahead of further outgoings of the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, and quite possibly Joel Matip too.

Given how Brighton have made developing young talent and selling them on for a high profit an art form, however, we’d be well-advised to consider the possibility of a move before De Zerbi’s men get Ferguson to sign on the dotted line and instantly boost his asking price.

Though given the choice between a third midfielder or defensive cover and the Irish international, we’d likewise be inclined to lean toward strengthening the former departments.

