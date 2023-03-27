Liverpool’s ‘concrete interest’ in £19k-per-week defender is ‘confirmed’ – report

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer, with many expecting that we will be overhauling our current midfield but it appears that there may also be a push to bolster our defence too.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘The Reds have a concrete interest in signing Gvardiol in the summer, but are aware of strong competition for the player from Man United, Man City and Real Madrid.

‘Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild his defensive depth next season, with a new centre-back high on his summer shopping list’.

Josko Gvardiol has been linked with the Reds on several occasions now and so we can perhaps start to believe that he is indeed on our radar of potential transfers to the club.

With Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams all already in our ranks though, it seems likely that we would need to sell in order to make room for the Croatian at the heart of our defence.

As he’s currently earning €21,538-per-week (converted to £18,906) at RB Leipzig (via Capology), it may be viewed as a deal that wouldn’t cost us too much money but the level of competition will mean that his transfer fee and wages are set to take a steep rise.

The 21-year-old has a long list of suitors and if we are to be involved in other transfer negotiations elsewhere, it’s possible that we may not have enough time or money to dedicate on the defender.

Therefore, despite apparent ‘concrete interest’, this does feel like a deal that may not come to fruition but there’s a long summer ahead of us and who knows how many new faces could come in through the entrance door – as well as possible departures.

