(Video) “It’s Steven Gerrard!” – Mark Gonzalez can’t conceal his excitement to play with Gerrard again

For most Liverpool fans, it’s a dream to be able to play alongside Steven Gerrard but when former teammates are equally as excited to play alongside him again – it just shows how special he is.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 38-year-old said: “I’m very happy to score once again here in Anfield and catch up with my teammates as well. Steven Gerrard was a surprise for this game. I’m so happy, I’m just looking forward to coming again and [to] keep scoring.

“Steven Gerrard is always so important for us, to be on the pitch – and he demonstrated it. It’s Steven Gerrard; I mean, we can’t say any more about it!”.

The Chilean winger was clearly delighted to have the chance to play with our former captain again and the huge smile on his face was great to see.

We all know and love the legendary Scouser but sometimes it’s easy to forget how far reaching the love for him is.

You can watch Gonzalez’s comments on Gerrard (from 3:16:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

