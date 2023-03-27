(Video) ‘Gone in a flash’ – Liverpool squad absolutely adore one item on players’ menu

Mona Nemmer kindly provided fresh insight into the food powering Liverpool Football Club’s squad.

Talking over the menu in a fresh clip in association with Quorn, one club chef noted that the Reds are big fans of salmon (specifically of the Asian variety), with any of the fish being consumed ‘in a flash’.

Though much of the focus on improving the team’s efforts on the pitch will see reports focus on recruitment and training, it’s important that we don’t forget just how critical the work being done behind the scenes with nutrition and recovery is.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: