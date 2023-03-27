Richard Keys tells Gerrard to stay away from Anfield after Liverpool legends appearance

Steven Gerrard has been advised by Richard Keys to ‘distance himself’ from Liverpool, following his appearance in the legends match at Anfield over the weekend.

The 42-year-old scored for the Reds as they defeated their Celtic counterparts 2-0, marking his penalty by taunting some of the opposition supporters.

The Merseyside icon has been out of management since his dismissal from Aston Villa in October, and the beIN Sports presenter believes it was a mistake for him to partake in the game on Saturday.

Keys wrote in his latest blog: “If Gerrard still has ambitions to manage/coach in the PL I really think he should be swerving the legends games – the likes of which we saw at Anfield last weekend.

“Gerrard needs to distance himself from Liverpool for a few years more yet. One of his biggest problems at Villa was that their fans largely saw him as Liverpool’s captain.

“It was ok to start with – Gerrard said all the right things, but as time progressed and things weren’t going so well, it was an easy stick to beat him with – even though he’d had those two years at Rangers as well.”

We can’t agree with Keys on this one, and it’s not a case of blindly going along with Gerrard purely on account of his Liverpool playing career either.

The legends game raised valuable funds for worthy charitable causes, and the former Reds skipper surely wasn’t going to turn down the opportunity to partake in such a philanthropic occasion.

If anything, it may have reflected badly on him if he declined to participate for the apparent betterment of his managerial career.

On that note, would prospective future employers really dismiss Gerrard as a candidate for a manager’s job based on him playing in such matches?

Although his time in charge at Villa ended in disappointment, the 42-year-old still boasts the feat of guiding Rangers through an unbeaten league campaign, and did so in an era where Celtic have dominated with 10 titles out of 11 either side of the Light Blues’ triumph two years ago.

The ex-Liverpool captain should have every chance of scoring another job in top-flight management if the right opportunity comes up.

