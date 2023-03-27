Report hints at potential Thiago comeback date for Liverpool; return v Man City deemed unlikely

Liverpool midfielder Thiago is unlikely to be fit enough in time to face Manchester City on Saturday, although it’s hoped his comeback isn’t too far away.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played since early February due to a hip flexor injury, having last featured in the 3-0 defeat at Wolves (Transfermarkt).

In the lead-up to the weekend’s clash at the Etihad Stadium, the Liverpool Echo shared updates on Reds players who are currently nursing injuries, with an assessment as to their likelihood of featuring in that game.

While Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo could all potentially be fit enough to play a part on Saturday, the news on Thiago wasn’t as encouraging.

The Spain midfielder hadn’t resumed first team training prior to the international break, and a return against City is deemed ‘unlikely’, with Liverpool hoping to ‘have him return later on in April with games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham on the horizon’.

The report cited an expected return date of ‘early/mid April’ for the 31-year-old.

It’s obviously be disappointing that the Spaniard looks set to miss the clash against Pep Guardiola’s side, but the report’s reference of the Chelsea clash next Tuesday offers hope that Thiago isn’t far away from possibly returning to action.

Starting from the game against Man City, Liverpool will play nine times in 36 days, so squad rotation could be imperative for Jurgen Klopp as the fixtures come thick and fast.

A heavy workload notwithstanding, having the 31-year-old back soon will be splendid news for the Reds due to the qualities he can bring to midfield.

As per WhoScored performance metrics, Thiago is the fifth-highest rated player at Anfield this season, making more tackles per game (2.9) than anyone else at the club, while also ranking second for interceptions (1.3) and dribbles (1.4) per match.

His ability to stifle opposition attacks, as illustrated by the figures above, would make him a big miss against a free-scoring Man City side if he’s unable to feature on Saturday, but here’s hoping we’ll see him back on the pitch before long.

If we’re to salvage a Champions League place for next season, the two-time winner of that competition may well have a crucial part to play in the forthcoming weeks.

