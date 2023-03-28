‘It’s known’: Agent confirms opening Liverpool bid for Jude Bellingham as Reds go ‘all out’

Haydn Dodge has now claimed that Liverpool have already made their move to sign Jude Bellingham this summer by submitting a bid ‘just shy of £100m’.

Borussia Dortmund are understood to value their star prodigy somewhat higher – in the region of £130m, to be precise – however, which may require the Reds to alter their proposal.

“It’s known that a bid [from Liverpool] just shy of £100m has been submitted for Jude Bellingham ahead of this summer’s transfer window,” the agent exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside. “A revamp in the middle of the park is exactly what Liverpool, their fans and Jurgen Klopp need so it is not surprising to see them going all out for Bellingham.”

The transfer would, without a shadow of a doubt, represent a stunning opening salvo from the Reds in the transfer market as they look to address a key failing in the squad.

READ MORE: ‘What I’ve been told’: Fabrizio Romano clarifies exit rumours over Liverpool midfielder

READ MORE: “How is that possible?”: Van Dijk breaks silence over useless criticism from Dutch legends

The absence of energetic legs in the middle of the park has been at the root of much of our struggles this term, failing to provide the quality of cover our back four has come to expect in recent years.

Whist one can argue that Virgil van Dijk hasn’t played at his usually high standard this term, along with a few other notable names, the reality remains that our offensive and defensive capabilities have both suffered as a direct result of an ineffective engine room.

The addition of Bellingham would represent a league in the right direction (even more so if we could secure his signature for £30m less than what we were expecting), provided it’s chased with at least one further signing to bolster the midfield department.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!