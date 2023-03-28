(Video) Sky Sports reporter says Liverpool target Jude Bellingham could ‘have his pick’ of clubs

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has said that Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham could ‘have his pick’ of clubs to join whenever he leaves Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest properties in world football, with the Reds being strongly linked with him alongside the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been named as prospective suitors for the England international (Football365), who could cost £130m according to Eurosport.

Speaking on Sky Sports News this morning (via @footballdaily on Twitter), Dorsett said in relation to Bellingham: “What is the next step for him? He could really have his pick.

“We know that Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United all would like to sign him – Chelsea as well. You could probably add another £100m onto the £25m that Dortmund paid.”

Some significant news emerged later in the day, with British agent Haydn Dodge telling CaughtOffside that Liverpool have submitted a bid ‘just shy of £100m’ for the England star.

It’ll be most interesting to see how the Bundesliga club react to that offer, and whether it may turn Bellingham’s head.

You can catch the clip of Dorsett on Sky Sports News discussing the Dortmund midfielder below, via @footballdaily on Twitter: