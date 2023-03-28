(Video) Carragher has brutal dig at Bruno Fernandes and Neville in bat switch

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are certainly not known for their cricketing skills but in their latest experience together, the duo showed off their talents in front of the stumps.

During one drill with England star Stuart Broad, the former Manchester United man was not happy with the bat he was using and demanded that the Bootle-born pundit gave him his.

Our former defender allowed the swap but was quick to say: “It was the bat’s fault, it was Bruno’s fault!” as he referred to the criticism that went the way of the Portuguese midfielder during our 7-0 victory.

Never subtle in having a go at his mate or at the Old Trafford club, our ex-No.23 was on form once again.

You can watch Carragher’s comments to Neville (from 10:41) via Sky Sports Premier League on Twitter:

