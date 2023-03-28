(Video) Carragher’s brutal ‘Valencia’ put down on Neville during cricket practice

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are the perfect love to hate (each other) duo and whenever they star together, there’s always plenty of put-downs and one-liners from the pair of them.

There was no change when they were asked to face Stuart Broad in some cricket drills and our former defender was quick to remind the former Valencia boss of his traumatic experience in Spain.

With the Bury-born pundit unable to get his bat on a ball that was fired at him from a ball machine, our former No.23 shouted: “This is worse than his Valencia moment!”.

It’s something we’re all so used to hearing from the Bootle-born pundit but it doesn’t make it any less funny.

You can watch Carragher’s comment to Neville (from 4:53) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

