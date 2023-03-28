(Video) Watch Elliott’s priceless reaction to Jones wizardry in England training

With Harvey Elliott being the only player to feature in every Liverpool game this season and Curtis Jones starting just two games in all competitions, few would have expected that the Scouser would have a more impressive international break.

After his fantastic finish against France, our No.17 carried on this form to England Under-21 training and scored a goal that is as good as anything you’ll see.

After first pulling off a Maradona turn past the floored goalkeeper, the 22-year-old then sidestepped the next defender and fired the ball into the back of the net.

All this to then be outshone by a hilarious reaction from his club teammate, as our No.19 turned to the camera and summed up what everyone was thinking.

You can watch the Jones goal and Elliott reaction via England on YouTube:

