‘What I’ve been told’: Fabrizio Romano clarifies exit rumours over Liverpool midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that two clubs are keeping a close eye on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of his expected exit from Liverpool this summer.

Newcastle, it would seem, are not involved in the process (despite reports to the contrary), with the midfielder’s terms set to expire at the end of the season.

“Some Liverpool fans have been asking me to clarify some rumours on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with reports linking him with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton,” the Italian reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Daily Briefing.

“From what I’ve been told, there are two clubs in England and two clubs abroad looking at him at the moment.

“There is interest but is very early and not advanced, at this stage. Newcastle, for example, have different priorities in that position, so I wouldn’t read too much into that particular story.”

The Merseysiders are said to be considering a range of options to fill the gaps that will open up in the squad – potentially three, to be precise, should the former Gunners star, James Milner and Naby Keita all be allowed to leave this summer – including Premier League duo Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount.

The latter’s desire to remain at Stamford Bridge does offer Graham Potter’s men some small hope that a breakthrough can be made over a new contract whilst the former’s current deal gives Brighton some breathing room over what decision they’ll take to capitalise on his value.

For now, it seems only our No.7 will be seriously considered to remain at Anfield given that Jurgen Klopp is understood to still value his experience in the squad.

That may not necessarily be a bad move provided that we’re not forced to call on his services regularly once again next term due to a lack of viable legs in the midfield department.

