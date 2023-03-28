(Video) Gakpo impresses on his return from curry-gate with impressive wing play

Cody Gakpo was expected to have been ruled out of both Netherlands fixtures during this international break as he reportedly fell foul of a dodgy chicken curry but his recovery in time for the second fixture, shows he should be more than ready for the next Liverpool game too.

Ahead of our match with Manchester City, our No.18 was a highly influential half-time substitution for the Dutch and it was his cross that led to Nathan Ake’s first goal of the evening.

The 23-year-old was also on hand to nearly increase the scoreline himself, as he weaved his way to having a strong effort on target – whilst playing off the left wing.

Jurgen Klopp is still likely to deploy the former PSV man from the middle but it’s great to see how versatile he can be.

You can watch the Gakpo cross (from 2:06) and shot (from 4:20) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

