(Video) Gerrard scores Anfield worldie before Ronaldo-inspired celebration

Steven Gerrard and worldie finishes go hand-in-hand and, even at the age of 42, his latest return to Anfield was no different with a finish that wouldn’t look out of place in any of his goal compilations.

In the warm-up before facing Celtic Legends, our No.8 fired the ball into the top corner of the Kop end net and you could feel the years rolling back as the crowd groaned in appreciation.

What followed was something we’re perhaps less used to seeing, as the captain of Sir Kenny Dalglish’s side performed what appeared to be a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired celebration.

It wasn’t quite the theatrical jump in the air that we see from the Portuguese attacker but the arm gestures did seem to suggest that the Scouser was trying his hand at the famed ‘Siu’.

You can watch the Gerrard goal and celebration (from 0:06) via @LFC on Twitter:

Rolling back the years 😎 That Stevie strike at the end, by the way 😍 pic.twitter.com/Kl5VD4DuN1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 28, 2023

