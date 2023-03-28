Henderson continues Bellingham courtship as selfish advice offered

Jordan Henderson has urged Jude Bellingham to ‘think about himself’ when deciding on his next move in football.

This comes at a time when Liverpool are understood to be particularly keen on landing his signature this summer amongst fellow suitors Real Madrid and Manchester City.

“Listen, I just want him to be the best player he can be,” the Reds skipper was quoted as saying by the Echo.

“Of course, if it ended up being Liverpool, that would be amazing. But it’s got to be right for him, and it’s going to be every club you can think of that will want him.

“He has to think about himself and make sure he makes the right decision for his career. But there’s going to be one club that will end up getting him, whether that is now or in a year or two, and it will be a lucky club.”

Though it’s possible that a potential fee for the England international could soar past the £130m valuation that has become a prevalent feature of reports of late, there is the hope that wooing the player could have an impact on Borussia Dortmund’s asking price.

The advice our No.14 has offered the 19-year-old is absolutely on the money, and though we’ve no doubt he’ll be hoping to see the midfielder become his teammate at Anfield, it’s critical that he makes a decision that best suits his desire to develop and reach his full potential.

That being said, there is an objective argument to support Bellingham throwing in his lot with Liverpool given the club’s clear need for midfield additions in the summer and, ergo, ability to offer him as large a supply of minutes as he desires.

Given the extent of our concerns in that department, we do very much hope that such a move takes place now rather than, as Henderson suggests, ‘in a year or two’.

Though only time will tell whether a prolonged stay at BVB is considered the best decision.

