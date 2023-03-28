(Video) Henderson mocks the idea that Alexander-Arnold started a trend in the England camp

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the two most consistently present Liverpool players in the England dressing room and our captain was quick to comment on the style choice of his club teammate.

Speaking about our No.66’s love for Ugg slippers, the 32-year-old said: “Trent’s never got them off! I’m not sure about bowling down to dinner in them by the way, which he does – I’m not having that”.

To which Aaron Ramsdale added: “He likes to say that he started [everyone wearing Ugg slippers] but I tell you what he did do for me, he told me about a house pair and a travel pair!”.

Who knew that the Scouser in our team had such a passion for comfortable footwear!

The whole interaction between the two men in Gareth Southgate’s latest squad is certainly worth a watch, with this part being a highlight.

You can watch Henderson and Ramsdale talk about Alexander-Arnold’s slippers (from 4:17) via England on YouTube:

