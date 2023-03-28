(Video) Henderson reveals card game he & his teammates can’t live without

Jordan Henderson is a key fixture of every dressing room that he’s part of and he has shared an interesting insight into a game that not many may have heard of but is a huge favourite of his.

Speaking with England’s YouTube channel, our captain revealed that one of his essential items on an international break is the ‘Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow’ card game.

The Sunderland-born midfielder shared stories of how popular it is in Gareth Southgate’s squad and how even Robbie Williams has enjoyed a game with him.

It’s one of the more surprising things to learn from the 32-year-old and could perhaps be worth a purchase yourself.

You can watch Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale share their thoughts on the game (from 5:12) via England on YouTube:

