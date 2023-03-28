Journo drops interesting transfer update for Liverpool; PL club scared they’ll lose midfielder

Bobby Vincent has claimed that a move to Liverpool is a ‘serious possibility’ for Mason Mount this summer.

The football.london journalist dropped a summary on Twitter with the actual report making clear that Chelsea are increasingly concerned their star Englishman could depart in the summer.

Exclusive: Understand Liverpool are seriously interested in Mason Mount this summer as talks over his Chelsea contract continue to stall. Both Manchester clubs have shown interest, but #LFC, I'm told, is a serious possibility. #CFC https://t.co/ZCfKXgRpK1 — Bobby Vincent (@BobbyVincentFL) March 27, 2023

With a contract set to expire in 2024, the Merseysiders will no doubt be hoping to take advantage of a potentially reduced asking price for the 24-year-old.

Currently valued at £64.4m (according to Football Transfers’ valuation), one might reasonably expect that figure to take a dip come the end of the campaign.

It’s a reality that would suit us significantly given the eye-watering fee we’ll be expected to fork out, and rightly so, for Jude Bellingham’s signature.

Familiarity with his fellow England international can surely only help his potential acclimatisation at Anfield and that’s without considering the added benefit of bolstering our homegrown quota at a time when the likes of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could depart this summer.

