Liverpool now ‘frontrunners’ to sign ‘incredible’ World Cup-winning midfielder – report

Liverpool are reportedly understood to be joint frontrunners for Alexis Mac Allister’s signature this summer alongside Juventus and Manchester City.

This update comes courtesy of Football Insider following reports of the player’s agent (who also happens to be his father) attending Anfield (as was initially reported by Football Transfers in February).

With Bernardo Silva’s future at the Etihad remaining unclear and Ilkay Gundogan still yet to be handed a contract extension, it would be far from surprising to see the Sky Blues swoop for the alleged Reds target.

Certainly, if we do manage to successfully lure Jude Bellingham to Anfield, Pep Guardiola’s outfit will be forced to cast their gaze elsewhere.

Having won the World Cup in the winter and been a key part of Brighton’s charge for European football, the 24-year-old’s stock is at its absolute highest – which will be great news for the Seagulls with two years remaining on his contract.

As such, it might be the perfect time for Brighton and Hove Albion to capitalise on their ‘incredible’ (as previously described by ex-boss Graham Potter to the BBC) player’s value before they run into similar issues being experienced by Chelsea with Mason Mount amid, again, reported Liverpool interest.

